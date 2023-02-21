Brenda Joyce Taylor, 69, of Hardin, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her residence in Hardin, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born on November 15, 1953, to Mae Joyce Smith and the late B.L. “Pee Wee” Downs in Laurel, Mississippi. Brenda was a retired teller/loan officer for Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union. She loved the Lord and her family serving both faithfully. She enjoyed her prayer meetings with her friends and being out at the beach. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father, B.L. “Pee Wee” Downs , and sister, Susan K. Downs Dunagan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 47 years, Garland Taylor of Hardin, Texas; son, Zachary Taylor of Houston, Texas; mother, Mae Joyce Down of Liberty, Texas; sisters, Patti Jo Russell of Liberty, Texas, Peggy Rae Downs of Liberty, Texas, many loving relatives, and a host of friends.

A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 11:00 am at Cooke Memorial Cemetery 1906 Lakeland Dr. Liberty, Texas 77575 with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating.

