Stephen Daniel Brownlee, 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, in Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 23, 1962, in Channelview, Texas, to the late J.P. and Norma Ruth Watson Brownlee.

Stephen graduated from Dayton High School, with the class of 1980. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where his father was a former pastor for twenty-two years.

Stephen pursued many interests, some of which were hunting, fishing, and collecting arrowheads. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. Stephen was a generous man who would go to great lengths to help others, especially his family.

He was extremely pleasant and loving, an amazing little brother and uncle. Stephen will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother John Paul Brownlee. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his brother Russell Brownlee and wife Robin of Dayton; his sister Donna Hopper and husband James of Liberty; his nephews Paul Hopper of Clear Lake, and John Paul Brownlee and wife Carrie of Atascocita; his niece Racheal Jamison and husband Garrett of Kenefick; his great-nieces and great-nephews Hadlee, Carlee and Weston Jamison of Kenefick and Ian and Grant Brownlee of Atascocita; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Russell Brownlee, John Paul Brownlee, James Paul Hopper, Terry Boone, Byron Kennard, and Kelly Street. Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Jamison and James Hopper.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10:00am, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in French Cemetery in Dayton.

