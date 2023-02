The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 19, 2023:

Faircloth, Kaleb Davin – Possession of Marijuana

Scott, Pierre Mordan – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Blanco, Vincente Alexander – Deadly Conduct

Olvera, Marco Antonio – Criminal Mischief

