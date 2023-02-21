Kirby Manuel White (Kirbman) 32 years old died unexpectedly February 13, 2023, at his home in Houston. He was born November 6, 1990, at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington State to Barry and Jeannie White.

Kirby graduated from Cleveland High School and was in ROTC all four years and was commander his last year and graduated in 2010. He then graduated from University of Houston majoring in psychology in 2014. Kirby went on to get his teaching certification and his masters in education from St Thomas. Kirby was a 6th grade social studies teacher at Lanier Middle School in Houston.

Kirby had many, many friends and was a member of several clubs and was a proud alumni of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was a faithful member of Events and Adventures and played Dungeons and Dragons.

Kirby is survived by his parents, niece (Olivia) and nephew (Travis) whom he adored, brother (Colt), grandparents John and Bobbie White and Jean Kirby and step-grandfather Ron Coy, aunts and uncles Eva and Larry Fuller, Shirley and Brett Hassler, Andy and Claryce Kirby, Johnny and Polly Kirby, Ricky Kirby, Dusty and Amy Kirby, Paula White, Gloria and Todd, and numerous cousins Ana, Joel, Deacon, and Tyler Kelner, Elizabeth and Matt Garza, Logan and Lindsey Kirby, Jamie and Joshua Horton, Pacer, Jessica, Jaelyn, Brylynn, Brooklyn , Kourtlynn White; Cody, Brandy, Claire, and Zoey White; Amber, Nikki, and Lydia; best friends Lauren Blanchard, Emma Cassady, and Arbaaz Ali.

Kirby was loved by many and never met a stranger and will be missed!!

Memorial Service:

Cleveland Senior Citizen’s Center

Saturday, February 25, 2023

11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Services in care of Heritage Oak Funeral Home Huntsville, Texas

