Dayton Municipal Court, PD participating in Warrant Roundup

Law enforcement agencies and courts statewide are participating in the 2023 Texas Case Resolution Campaign Week, including the City of Dayton Municipal Court and the Dayton Police Department.

Beginning Feb. 27, 2023, individuals can expect to see public service advertisements and receive contact from Courts regarding the campaign. Agencies will step up efforts to actively resolve outstanding cases beginning March 20, 2023.

The Dayton Municipal Court is encouraging individuals with an outstanding city warrant to contact the court no later than March 17, 2023.

Cases must either be paid in full or a payment plan started with a minimum of 50 percent of the total. During this time, the warrant

fee(s) will be removed.

At the conclusion of this program, all outstanding warrants will be turned over to Dayton Police Department for warrant collection to begin March 20, 2023. This means that anyone who does not take advantage of the case resolution campaign from now until March 17 will be subject to arrest on outstanding warrants with the full amount of fines due at time of arrest.

For more information, please contact the Dayton Municipal Court at 936-258-5312 or court@daytontx.org

