Brews with Blues aims to build bridges between community and law enforcement, one cup at a time

By Cynthia Silva

The first-ever Brews with Blues event, hosted by The Crossing Coffee Shop, 125 N. San Jacinto Ave., in Cleveland, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, saw the participation of Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness and Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, as well as residents of the Cleveland area.

It was an opportunity for residents to ask questions, such as regarding the safety of school crossings in the community, and to get better acquainted with these public servants.

Taylor’s Organization, a non-profit that supports citizens in need, law enforcement, military and firefighters, also was represented at the event.

“We are honored to attend these events. Some of us have known each other for many years. We see the communities around here growing. With all the growth, these types of events have become necessary,” said Clinton Landgraf, former resident of Liberty County and state president of the Taylor’s Organization chapter in Nebraska.

Jacob Lindsey, vice president of the Taylor’s Organization in Cleveland, echoed that sentiment, adding, “We look forward to more events like this to help us feel comfortable and confident with our law enforcement. We want them to feel comfortable with us as well. We would like to work hand in hand. These types of events give us the realization that our officers are normal folks just like us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

