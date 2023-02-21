Jubilee to bring music, dancing, gators and more to Liberty March 24-25

The countdown is on for the much-anticipated Liberty Jubilee! This annual event in downtown Liberty, Texas, will be held this year on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25. Experience the culture of Liberty with live concerts, artisan crafts and unique vendors, and then try out some of the incredible food options that will be available throughout the event.

Gates will open on Friday at noon and will close at midnight, then reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Entry is free, which includes access to all of the concerts and the Friday night street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight that features performances from music artists Jacob Ryan Marshall and Philip Griffin. Marshall will perform from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and then Griffin will take the Travis Street stage from 10 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, four other musical talents will perform. Raa-Raa & Da Zydeco Allstars are from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; ROZY is from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m., Doc Holliday is from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., and The Forever Brothers will wrap the entertainment lineup from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Phillip Griffin

Awards for the barbecue cook-off contest, one of the favorite parts of the event for some attendees, will be announced between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

After enjoying live music, stroll around the city square and shop at local stores and vendor booths. There will be a separate kids area where parents can take a break while their children burn up some extra energy. There will also be carnival rides on the grounds behind Liberty City Hall. Carnival armbands that provide access to all the rides will be sold for $25 per day.

Throughout the two-day event, Liberty Municipal Library, 1710 Sam Houston St., will be selling used books. There will also be an axe-throwing booth and a dunking booth with local firefighters in the hot seat. On Saturday, there will be a car show and a fun run/walk.

Gator Country is returning to Jubilee this year and will have gator and snake demonstrations behind the Humphreys Cultural Center/Liberty Municipal Library. You can also pay a little extra to have your photo taken with one of the reptiles.

Offsite parking will be available with a free shuttle to the festival grounds on Saturday.

For more information, contact the City of Liberty at 936-336-3684 or go online to https://www.cityofliberty.org/home/events/93791

Doc Holliday ROzy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

