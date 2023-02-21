Steve Lynn Bonvillion, 64, of Daisetta, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence in Daisetta, Texas. Steve was born on April 26, 1958, to the late Walter Lee Bonvillion and Narris Mary Breaux in Beaumont, Texas.

He was a retired mudd engineer. Steve was a US Navy veteran. He loved being offshore. Always talking to anyone he met, Steve never met a stranger. A faithful servant, Steve was a giver with a heart of gold. He loved his family and friends, enjoying barbecuing for them every chance he could. When able, he loved the freedom of being on his Harley on the road. Steve will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Alyssa Bonvillion.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Evelyn “Sissy” Bonvillion of Daisetta, Texas; sons, Josh Bonvillion and wife Tosha of Northern, CA, Jackson Steve Bonvillion of Liberty, Texas, and Jared Bonvillion of Silsbee, Texas; daughters, Angie Jinks and husband Clayton of Lake Charles, LA, and Ashley Bortnick of Australia; step-daughter, Victoria Whiddon of Daisetta, Texas; step-son, Joseph Whiddon and wife Amber of Daisetta, Texas, brothers, Robert Bonvillion and wife Cheryl of Austin, Texas, Michael Bonvillion and wife Cynthia of Fannett, Texas; sisters, Judy Walker and husband Perry of The Woodlands, Texas, Jackie Bonvillion of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren Dylan Whiddon, Ashtyn Hare, Camren Hare, Jaxton Bonvillion, Adalyn Bonvillion, Lily Bonvillion, Vandon Taylor, Cooper Whiddon and many loving family members and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses would be appreciated. As his wife Sissy Bonvillion please contact me @ s.bonvillion@yahoo.com donations. Your help is greatly appreciated.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services and Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.

