Maria Marta Peterson was born November 11, 1940, in El Salvador to parents Jose Davio Arevalo and Jesus Antonia Granados. She passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 82.

Maria walked from her home in El Salvador to the United States. She attended college and became a hair stylist, and she was an amazing seamstress. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband Edward Peterson; and parents Jose Davio Arevalo and Jesus Antonia Granados. She is survived by her daughter Erika Granados; granddaughter April LeRoy and husband Jacob; sisters Emma Granados de Menjivar and Asucena Maribel Menjivar de Hernandez.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

