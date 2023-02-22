John Lee Nix, II, 70, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, in Dayton. He was born January 9, 1953, in Houston to his late parents, John Lee Nix, Sr. and Lillian Sadler Nix.

John had lived in Dayton for the last 25 years, was a previous longtime resident of Pasadena, and was a diesel parts manager. He was a 32 Degree Mason, having served as past Worshipful Master of his lodge in Houston, loved coaching his girls’ softball teams and working in his garden.

Mr. Nix was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Michon Nix.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Carole Nix; daughter, Melissa Nix; brothers, Randy Nix and Michael Nix and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Doug Session officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

