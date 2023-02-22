Merlin Douglas “BB” McLaughlin, 81 of Livingston, Texas, passed away February 19, 2023. He was born November 11, 1941, in Hammond, La. He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Odessa McLaughlin; wife, Sharon McLaughlin; sister, Janice Picou; brothers, Russell McLaughlin, Percy McLaughlin; grandson, Caleb Turner.

BB is survived by his daughter, Patty Turner and her husband, Scott; granddaughter, LeeAnn Turner; brothers, James McLaughlin and Marvin McLaughlin; sister, Sue Cooper and her husband, Bob.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the chapel at Pace Stancil Funeral Home 303 East Crockett St. Cleveland, Tx 77327 where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m.. The interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery. Scott Turner, Matt Smith, Ryan Trimm, William Frederick, James McLaughlin, and Jackson Hayes will serve as pallbearers.

