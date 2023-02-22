Henry Owen Simpson, 74, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, he was born on Tuesday, March 30, 1948, in Decatur, Illinois, to Owen E Simpson, and Norma Jean (Stuard) Simpson, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Henry was also preceded in death by his son, Henry Owen Simpson, II.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving; son, Charles Jasen Simpson, and wife Becky; sister, Sheryl Workman, and husband Mike; grandchildren, Henry Owen Simpson, III, Colt Jason Simpson and Whitney Hilton; great-grandson, Liam Kelly; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 6pm to 9pm at Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry Owen Simpson, please visit our floral store.

