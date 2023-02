The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 20, 2023:

Vasquez-Mosqueda, Osvaldo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Lammering, Victoria Ann – Driving While Intoxicated

Toth, Aurelio – Murder

Rodriguez, Benito – Operation of a Vehicle With Expired Registration, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Baldwin, Kasey Lee – Public Intoxication

