Liberty County Republicans pick new chair, vice-chair

At a special-called meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 21, Liberty County Republican Party precinct chairs voted 8 to 3 for Sherial Lawson to be the new county chair. Lawson will finish the unexpired term of former chair Emily Cook who stepped down last week.

Lawson will serve as chair until the March 2024 primary election. If she wants to keep the position, she will have to be approved by Republican voters in the March 2024 primary. Wesley Thomas was appointed to the be new vice-chair, Lawson’s previous position.

Also nominated for the chair position was Tommy Brents, a Liberty businessman and councilman. Brents received the three votes mentioned above from the precinct chairs.

Lawson recently was a member of the Dayton City Council, where she served as mayor pro tem. Thomas is a software engineer who lives in Dayton.

