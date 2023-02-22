Go Fund Me set up to help Kenefick fire victim

A fire in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 20, completely destroyed a Kenefick mobile home, critically injuring the homeowner, Jack Noble, 53, and killing his two puppies.

Noble, who worked for the City of Dayton’s community center for nine years until recently taking a medical separation from his job, suffered second- and third-degree burns to his arms, head and face, causing medical complications that resulted in the partial amputation of one of his legs on Wednesday.

According to Trisha Hobbs, a close friend, Noble has another surgery scheduled for Thursday morning. She said the road to recovery could take months and Noble needs the support of the community to help offset expenses and rebuild his life. Hobbs is serving as his medical power of attorney.

Jack Noble

“He lost everything to the fire,” Hobbs said. “He has nothing left.”

A Go Fund Me account was organized by Dayton Community Center Director Amanda Wilson. On the Go Fund Me page, it states that Noble “is currently in good spirits, and we would like to see our community support him as he has supported many within our community for years.”

If you would like to make a donation, go online to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jack-noble-recover

