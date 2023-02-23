1 killed in fiery crash on FM 563 south of Liberty

A Mississippi man was killed around 5:25 a.m. Thursday morning in a fiery three-vehicle crash about 10 miles south of the Liberty city limits on FM 563.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of Texas Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi man was traveling northbound in a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander. For an unknown reason, his vehicle drifted into the southbound lane of travel, striking a 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Thomas Dingler, 57, of Dayton.

The Outlander came to rest in the ditch on the west side of the roadway. A third vehicle – a 2016 Ford F-350 Dually driven by Brian Fenton, 52, of Daisetta, was following the Sierra pickup.

Willoughby said Fenton tried to avoid the crash and drove into the ditch, striking the Outlander for a second time.

Vehicles involved in the crash erupted in flames after the collision. Dingler and Fenton were both transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont with non-incapacitating injuries. The Mississippi man perished at the scene.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert conducted at inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy.

The crash scene caused the roadway to be closed for a few hours. Willoughby said Hazmat cleared the scene around 9:36 a.m.

Troopers are still working to notify the next of kin for the Mississippi man. His name is being withheld until they are notified.

Troopers William Koen and Nathaniel Godfrey are investigating the crash.

