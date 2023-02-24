Entergy Texas to purchase 150 megawatts of solar power from Polk County facility

Entergy Texas customers will soon benefit from a new, cleaner energy resource located in Polk County, Texas. Longroad Energy, a US-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, recently announced financial close and commencement of construction of Umbriel Solar, a 150 MWac (202 MWdc) photovoltaics project. Entergy Texas has entered into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement for Umbriel’s total output, which is enough energy to power more than 30,000 homes.

“Umbriel marks a major milestone, as it will be our first solar resource to come online, further diversifying our portfolio,” said Abigail Weaver, Entergy Texas director of resource planning and market operations. “Our communities are increasingly asking for clean-energy offerings, and this facility will provide affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for years to come.”

The renewable energy generated by Umbriel is projected to be the equivalent of avoiding approximately 250,000 metric tons annually of CO 2 emissions, which is equal to taking approximately 55,000 cars off the road each year that the facility is in operation.

The project will be constructed by McCarthy Building Companies and is expected to reach commercial operations by the end of this year.

“Texas continues to be an attractive market for solar development, and we are pleased to achieve financial close and begin construction on Umbriel,” said Adam Horwitz, VP of origination and development operations at Longroad Energy. “Umbriel’s closing marks over 1.7 gigawatts of total wind and solar projects developed, financed and built in Texas by the Longroad team.”

Umbriel Solar will also supply a resource-based renewable energy offering (green energy tariff) for Entergy Texas customers. The Green Future Option program is a new voluntary program that provides the benefits of solar generation without the burden of owning solar panels. GFO is currently under consideration by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and will go live upon receipt of PUCT approval and resource availability.

In 2021, Entergy Corporation announced plans to triple its renewable energy portfolio over a three-year period. The company expects to have 11,000 megawatts of renewable energy generation by the end of 2030. Umbriel Solar is another milestone in our continued transformation of our power generation portfolio, meeting customers’ needs with cleaner, efficient and diverse sources of electricity while maintaining affordable rates. Learn more about our renewable energy generation growth at entergy.com/renewable-energy.

