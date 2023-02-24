Carol Ann Lutes, 63, of Rye, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born on February 18, 1959, in Harlingen, Texas, to parents Jo Ann and Herbert Charles Aldridge II.

Carol was the sweetest person you would ever meet. She loved to travel, going to the beach, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. In her spare time she also loved driving around to look at different types of homes around her area. Carol loved deeply and was the best wife, mom, and NaNa. She was the glue that held the family together with lots of motherly love to give. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carol was preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother Jo Ann Aldridge; her father Herbert Charles Aldridge II, and nephew Chuck Aldridge.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 33 years Lanny Lutes; Daughter April Dempsey and husband Shannon Dempsey; son Stephen Lutes; Grandchildren Tristan and Brantley; Brother Charles Aldridge; Mother-in-law Doris Dunn and numerous other family members.

A visitation will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00am in the chapel of Allison Funeral Services, 1101 N. Travis, Liberty, Texas 77575 with Pastor Gideon Watson of Hardin Methodist Church officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service of Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

