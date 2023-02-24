Alina Raven Sturmer, just 7 weeks old, of Anahuac, Texas, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was born on December 30, 2022, in Baytown, Texas to Marco Karl Sturmer and Ashley Raye Hagan. Baby Alina was such a happy baby, always smiling and full of energy. She loved to coo, play baby Kung Fu with her big brother, and sleep with her big sister. Baby Alina’s infectious smile could light up any room and fill hearts with love. Her family loved and adored her unconditionally. Although her time on earth was short, she touched the hearts, and lives of so many, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alina leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her parents Marco and Ashley of Anahuac; her siblings Aria and Logan; her maternal grandparents Rusty and Jinny Hagan of Anahuac; her aunts Amber Godby and husband Clay of Pecos and Sandrina Sturmer of Germany; her uncle Buddy Hagan and Megan Linderman; her cousins Scarlett, Nathan, Wyatt, and Ava; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 3pm, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 4pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Hubert Breaux officiating.

