Norman Wayne Taylor, 80, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas.

Mr. Taylor was born on March 12, 1942, to the late Birch Taylor and Alpha Morse in Baytown, Texas. He was a retired heavy machine operator for Taylor Pipeline. Mr. Taylor was a true cowboy, working horses, rodeos, and the land. He loved to hunt every chance he could.

He was a faithful servant who loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Pawpaw had a special relationship with his little Honestii, reading books to her every night. Mr. Taylor will be greatly missed by all who loved him, but his legacy will continue with his loving family.

Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Sandra Lee Taylor; brothers, Edward Taylor, Douglas Taylor; and, sister, Wilma Taylor. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Krystle Taylor of Liberty, Texas, Kimberly Taylor of Texas; son, James Taylor and wife Arin of Baytown, Texas; step-daughter, Monica Mercer and husband Steve of Plano, Texas; brother, Jerry Taylor and wife Laneen of Highlands, Texas; grandchildren, Honestii Broussard, Emily Mercer, Will Mercer, Blake Mercer, Macie Murray and husband Russel, Andrew Taylor and wife Gina, Ryan Dixon and husband Kyle, Drew Taylor, Blair Reasoner and husband Joshua; seven great grandchildren; many loving relatives and a host of friends. Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services.

