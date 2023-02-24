Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2023:
- Muniz, Felipe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Loften, Christopher Sharmain – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Treminio, Ruth – Aggravated Assault
- Jackson, Joshua – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Castaneda, Odezmez – Hold for Harris County
- Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding
- Himes, Kenric – Criminal Trespass
- Brown, Kellie Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
- Hair, Amber Nicole – Theft and Hold for Polk County