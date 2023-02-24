Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2023:

Muniz, Felipe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Loften, Christopher Sharmain – Evading Arrest or Detention

Treminio, Ruth – Aggravated Assault

Jackson, Joshua – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Castaneda, Odezmez – Hold for Harris County

Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding

Himes, Kenric – Criminal Trespass

Brown, Kellie Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Hair, Amber Nicole – Theft and Hold for Polk County

