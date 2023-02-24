Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2023:

  • Muniz, Felipe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Loften, Christopher Sharmain – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Treminio, Ruth – Aggravated Assault
  • Jackson, Joshua – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Castaneda, Odezmez – Hold for Harris County
  • Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding
  • Himes, Kenric – Criminal Trespass
  • Brown, Kellie Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Hair, Amber Nicole – Theft and Hold for Polk County
Brown, Kellie Marie
Castaneda, Odezmez
Hair, Amber Nicole
Himes, Kenric
Jackson, Joshua
Loften, Christopher Sharmain
Muniz, Felipe
Treminio, Ruth

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.