The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 22, 2023:

Urbina, Diego – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Powell, Trevor – Theft of Property

Simek, Carolyn Lynn – Parole Violation

Borges, Simon – Driving While Intoxicated

Keener, Courtney Odeal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Slack, Keith Russell – Theft of Property

Garza, Robert Anthony – Affidavit of Surety-Assault/Family Violence

Borges, Simon Garza, Robert Anthony Keener, Courtney Odeal Powell, Trevor Simek, Carolyn Lynn Slack, Keith Russell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook