Black History Month event this Saturday at Colbert-Rosenwald School Museum

The community is invited to attend a special celebration of Black History Month at Colbert-Rosenwald Museum in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum has a special exhibit dedicated to showcasing the school’s history, once known as the Annie E. Colbert School, which taught segregated black students in all grades from 1927 to 1967.

The Dayton Colbert school is one of 5,000 U.S. schools forged by a historic, early 20th-century pact between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald. Today, the structure is known as the historic Colbert-Rosenwald Museum.

On Feb. 25, there will be a Black Excellence Day, where the legacy of the Divine Nine Black Greek Letter Organizations will be celebrated. This event will feature a presentation by Sonya Woodfork (principal of Annie E. Colbert Elementary School and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.).

The Annie E. Colbert-Rosenwald School Museum houses the rich history of one of the first black schools in Liberty County.

This event will also feature a D9 Stroll, a special presentation by Suella Rose (Book Club for Colored Girls) and musical selections by Mr. Adrian Driver.

People who attend are encouraged to wear their sorority or fraternity paraphernalia and their college’s colors.

“This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages. Come learn about the rich history and culture of the Dayton community while gaining a deeper appreciation for the Divine Nine service organizations dedicated to academic enrichment, civic engagement, scholarship and the upliftment of the black community,” according to a statement from organizers.

Colbert-Rosenwald Museum is located at 231 S. Colbert St., Dayton. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact colberttigers37@gmail.com or text Lynda at 832-427-4096.

