Cleveland’s PWR Texan Theater featuring Chad Prather on March 4, Jerry Wayne Longmire on March 3

Chad Prather, the “Unapologetically Southern” comedian and musician who rose to stardom for his viral YouTube videos, will share his animated musings on current events and life on Saturday, March 4, at the PWR Texan Theater in Cleveland.

This is expected to be a sell-out show as Prather has a large fan base, so be sure to get your tickets while they last. Tickets range from $25 to $35 for individual reserved seats, $45 per person for VIP tables ($90 for two-person tables and $180 for four-person tables). After-party entry can be purchased at the theater (when applicable).

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

For tickets to Prather’s show, go online to http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/20739-Chad_Prather/

Jerry Wayne Longmire

On Friday, March 3, Jerry Wayne Longmire, a stand-up comedian from the Houston area, will tickle funny bones with his hilarious observations about life and unique anecdotes.

Tickets for Longmire’s show range from $10 to $15 for the lower level of the Texan Theater to $20 to $40 per person for the upper level. The $40 tickets are for VIP seating and must be purchased in pairs. After-party entry can be purchased at the theater (when applicable).

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

VIP balcony seating for both shows includes free entry to the after-party, full table service, bar and bathrooms. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

For ticket’s to Longmire’s show, go online to http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/21040-Jerry_Wayne_Longmire/

