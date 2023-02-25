Belinda Gail Blair, 61, formerly of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on September 12, 1961, in Anahuac, Texas, to Peggy Jean Strange Miller and the late Elmer Ray Miller. Belinda was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She attended Northside Baptist Church in Baytown and taught Sunday school at a former church.

Belinda was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed family gatherings, birthday parties, and showers. Her grandchildren were her life, and she loved them unconditionally.

Belinda pursued many interests, some of which included drinking coffee, especially from Starbucks, going to the movies, watching old westerns, and playing dominos on the weekend with close friends. She also liked to cook even when she was not feeling her best. Belinda was an avid collector of purses and had a passion for shopping, garage sales, and flea markets. She had a good heart and was not afraid to tell you how it was. Belinda will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Belinda was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Ray Miller; her grandparents Charlie Miller, Minerva Bell Miller, Ed Strange Christien McAnally; and her siblings Debbie Lopez-Hernandez and Tony Ray Miller. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of thirty-nine years, Sherwood J. Blair; her children Brandon Jay Blair, Clifford J. Blair, Shena Christina Millican and husband Branden, Brittany Kayeleen Blair, and Keisha Nichole Bienek and husband Vince; her grandchildren Cobie Ray Millican, Kiersten Briann Millican, Hayden Jayce Bienek, Aubree Breelyn Blair, Katie Bienek, Evan Bienek, Matthew Bienek, and Brianna Bienek; her great-grandchild Amari Bienek; her mother Peggy Jean Miller; her siblings Johnny Carl Miller and Charles Vernon Miller; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Blair, Cobie Millican, Cody Shook, Joshua Sanchez, Ivan Gazoria, and Vince Bienek. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Jordan, Kelly Hale, and Yesina Gonzalez.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 12pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Kenneth Bales officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

