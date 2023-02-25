Hilda Victoria Campos, 97, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. She was born on Tuesday, January 12, 1926, in Matanzas, Cuba.

Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Antonio Brinas. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Hilda Brinas and wife Ivett, Loretta Brinas and husband Alejandro; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Hilda will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 pm. Interment for Hilda will immediately follow Cleveland Memorial Park.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hilda Victoria Campos, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

