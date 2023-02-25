Fredrick (Fred) Waddell, 80, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was born on Thursday, February 4, 1943, in Crab Orchard, West Virginia, to William Ralph and Bernice Waddell, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Carolyn Waddell; brother, Ralph Waddell, Jr.; sisters, Sandra Hammond and husband Ed, Brenda Blanks, Debra Henshew and husband Sam; and his favorite sister in law, Sandra Campbell; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service will be held at the American Legion Chapel Hwy 321 Cleveland, Texas, on February 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm, Pastor Mike Welch officiating.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

