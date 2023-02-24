Mother, grandmother, wife, and friend – Elizabeth Buckner’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Liz passed away February 20, 2023 at the age of 75.

Liz was born in Houston October 23, 1947 to Tom and Lea Hebel. Liz was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church where she served on numerous committees, participated in the choir, handbell choir and served as church secretary.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Liz. She always had a place reserved in her home for anyone who entered, and they quickly ascended from friend to family. She had a special passion for taking care of those around her. She enjoyed gardening, reading and beautiful needlepoint. Most recently she found joy in caring for children in her home.

Liz is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Chris Buckner and sister Patricia Norton. She is survived by her daughters, Lauri Perez and husband Ricky and Lisa Lumus, as well as granddaughters Abby Petermann and Hadley Perez, her beloved nieces and nephews and her best friend and Godmother to her girls, Linda Raymer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St Mark’ s Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb 26 at 3 pm.

St. Mark’s Methodist Church

3811 N. Main St.

Baytown, TX 77521

281-427-7335

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.

