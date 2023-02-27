Moses Marcus Flores was born December 26, 1991 in El Paso, Texas to parents, Moises I. Flores and Sylvia Legarretta Flores. He passed away in Houston, Texas, on February 19, 2023, at the age of 31.

Moses graduated high school in El Paso and has lived in Cleveland for the past 8 years. He was very skilled as a tattoo artist, enjoyed cutting hair, and loved his RAP music. Moses was always willing to help his father with any projects around the house that needed to be completed.

He was currently employed with Liberty Recycling.

Moses is survived by his parents, Moises I. Flores and Sylvia Perez Flores; grandparents, Roberto and Susie Legarretta; brothers, Richard A. Perez, Michael J. Flores, and Raymond Flores; sister, Janella D. Perez and Ronnie Charles Holmes II; niece, Divine Faith Holmes; nephew, Ronnie Charles Holmes III.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 12-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Nick Gill, Raymond Flores, Michael J. Flores, Ruben Jaramillo, Moises I. Flores, and Ronnie Charles Holmes II.

