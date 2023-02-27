Connie Jorene Skinner was born June 30, 1942, in Monticello, Arkansas, to parents, Joseph Mack Huff and Mildred Catherine Tramham Huff. She passed away in Houston, Texas, on February 17, 2023, at the age of 80.

Connie proudly served our country in the US Air Force and was heavily involved with the VFW and Veterans Affairs. Connie was also the National President of the VFW for 6 years. She spent time as a nurse, caring for others on their way to recovery.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Mack Huff and Mildred Catherine Huff; husband, Charles Skinner; sons, Charles Daniel Skinner and William Joseph Skinner; brothers, James Michael Huff and Joseph Arthur Huff.

She is survived by her brothers, Jerry Huff and wife Diana, David Lee Huff and wife Beth, William Fred Huff and wife Carla, and Jeffrey Huff and wife Pam; sister, Clarrissa Melton and husband Jerry Lee; 4 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 2-5 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Houston Nation Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Houston Honor Guard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

