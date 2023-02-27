James Wesley Rogers, 80, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, He was born on Saturday, November 28, 1942, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Isiah Presley Rogers and Johnnie Lou Tingle, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Karina Mae Rogers Haas; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

