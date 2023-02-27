Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2023:

Barnes, Adrian – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Rodriguez, Jacob – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Braxton, Lasonya Gayle – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Barefoot, Edward Earl – Disorderly Conduct

Cormier, Robert – Hold for Harris County-Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Richardson, Micah Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Yeager, Jacob Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

