Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2023:

  • Barnes, Adrian – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Rodriguez, Jacob – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Braxton, Lasonya Gayle – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Barefoot, Edward Earl – Disorderly Conduct
  • Cormier, Robert – Hold for Harris County-Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Richardson, Micah Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Yeager, Jacob Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
