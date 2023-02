The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2023:

Varela, Ricardo – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)

Denison, Angela – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Garza-Rayos, Sergio – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

