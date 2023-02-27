Mt. Reah Missionary Baptist Church history compiled in book

The 141-year history of a black church in Liberty County founded in 1877 by former slaves has been put into a 76-page book by Milton and Doris M. Davis.

Mt. Reah Missionary Baptist Church, located on CR 2116 off of SH 146 in Clark, Texas, in northern Liberty County, has remained at the same location since 1877. The church was given the Green Valley Lodge Hall #80 by former Masons. The Mason Hall was used as a schoolhouse during segregation.

The church closed in 2018, but still has three local cemeteries – Simmons, Beef Head and Nixon Smith. Many of the descendants of the ancestors buried in the three cemeteries have now migrated to Cleveland, Romayor, Houston and the surrounding areas.

To preserve the church’s history, the Davises, trustees of Mt. Reah Missionary Baptist Church, have compiled it into a book that has been given to the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center in Liberty.

If you are interested in seeing the historic of this important church, stop by the Sam Houston Regional Library, located at 650 FM 1011 (Governor’s Road) in Liberty. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call 936-336-8821 for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

