Libertad Chapter selects four local students as Good Citizens

February 27, 2023

The Libertad Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their monthly meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, in the Price Daniel Meeting room. The program was led by Nan Headrick, Chair of the Good Citizens Committee. Four local high school seniors were awarded the Good Citizen award for their graduating class of 2023. They were chosen as the student who most represents the qualities of good citizenship, dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their home, school, and community. Pictured left to right are Katelyn Payton - Dayton High School, Kylee Land - Hardin High School, Nailah Donatto - Liberty High School, and Bianca Aguilar - Hull-Daisetta High School.