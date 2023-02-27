Police: Beaumont woman abandoned infant after crashing vehicle in high-speed chase on US 90

A Beaumont woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly abandoned her infant child in her crashed vehicle following a high-speed chase with law enforcement on US 90.

The incident took place around 6:50 a.m. on US 90 just 500 feet east of FM 770 in Raywood. The driver, Aline Prevost, 21, of Beaumont, reportedly was driving a 2018 red Hyundai Elantra at a high rate of speed as she drove through Devers. Liberty County Pct. 2 Deputy Constable John Tucker stopped Prevost’s vehicle in Devers and allegedly was attempting to identify her when she fled the scene.

“I stopped her for speeding in a school zone. She gave me a bogus name and date of birth, and I started getting red flags when I couldn’t identify her,” said Tucker.

Hyundai accident scene, photo courtesy of Tammy Scott

Tucker said he was explaining to Prevost that he needed some form of identification when she walked back to her vehicle, told her passenger, 20-year-old Tayzah Dews, to get in the car, and sped off.

According to Tucker, Prevost was driving at speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour as she headed west toward Raywood.

As she neared the intersection of US 90 and FM 770, she encountered traffic and reportedly took “faulty evasive action,” resulting in the crash, said DPS Sergeant Rob Willoughby.

“Due to her speed, she left the roadway to the north, striking a culvert with the front portion of her car. She went airborne and struck Unit 2, which was parked in a gas station parking lot. Her car came to rest on US 90 at 770,” Willoughby said.

Unit 2, a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, which was parked and unoccupied at the time, rolled backward due to the force of the crash, causing it to strike a third vehicle, a tan Chevy Silverado driven by Charles Cherry, 18, of Liberty. Cherry and his passenger, Joshua Taylor, 33, were not seriously injured.

After Prevost’s vehicle came to rest, she reportedly bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before being apprehended by law enforcement. Prevost and Dews were transported by the constable’s office to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center for evaluation before being taken to the county jail where Prevost was charged with Evading With a Motor Vehicle and Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Dews was charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon. Mugshots and booking information are not available as of Monday night.

The infant was critically injured and airlifted to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston. The baby’s condition is unknown at this time.

A separate and unrelated accident took place around the same time on Monday morning and also reportedly involved another mother traveling at a high rate of speed with her children as passengers.

Tesla accident scene, photo courtesy of Shelly Lumpkin Tesla accident scene, photo courtesy of Shelly Lumpkin

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the second crash happened around 6:55 a.m. on US 90 about six-tenths of a mile west of CR 2830.

“Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 90 at a high rate of speed. They passed an eastbound 18-wheeler. One of the vehicles – a Tesla – drove onto the shoulder and hit a truck, causing the vehicle to roll eight times into a fence,” Fairchild said.

Three of the people in the Tesla were taken by ground ambulance, one by air ambulance, to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Their conditions are unknown.

Fairchild said he has since learned that there have been reports about the driver traveling at a high rate of speed between Liberty and Devers. Tucker added that he also has received complaints from Devers ISD parents regarding the Tesla driver as she drops off her children at school.

Fairchild did not have the Tesla driver’s name at the time of the interview.

