Dress for less at Hardin High School’s formal wear event

If you’re looking to give your old formals a new life or find a new one at a fraction of the price, come to Hardin High School on Saturday, March 4. Many dress sizes, styles and prices will be available, and everyone is welcome to shop.

The dresses will be on display at the HHS cafeteria starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The doors will be open at 8 a.m. to anyone wishing to drop off a dress or formal wear.

This event is being organized by Leslie Shirley, who said, “Last year, I saw so many people posting their formals online for sale, and having a hard time selling them. One, because not everyone shares it or sees it, and two, because you don’t want to buy a dress without trying it on first. So I came up with the idea last year to open a central location, and let you bring your dresses and accessories.”

Some of the dresses that will be offered on Saturday were freely given at no charge with the hope that they would help another young lady in need of a dress.

“I do not benefit from this in any way. As a mom of four teenage girls, I have a closet full of formals taking up space that will never be worn again. It made my heart so happy last year to see girls get a dress who could not afford the original cost of the dress or the ones they chose from the free rack,” said Shirley.

According to Shirley, last year some of the dress donors stayed with their dresses until they were purchased or picked.

“We also had people drop off and pick up dresses that didn’t sell. If you choose to drop off, the dress will be marked and noted with the description, price and preferred payment method. You will receive full payment. Again, you are the only one who profits from this,” Shirley said.

For questions or more information, email Leslie Shirley at lesliesbshirley48@gmail.com.

