Alice Bernice Hajdik Wilder Buras, 83, of Franklin, Texas, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. She was born November 5, 1939, in Dayton, to her late parents, Joe Hajdik and Louise Skarpa Hajdik.

Alice had lived in Franklin for the last 7 years, was a longtime resident of Dayton and previously lived in Pasadena. She was a retired Dayton City Clerk, member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and enjoyed watching old westerns and murder mysteries on television.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ben Wilder; son, Chris Wilder and several of her siblings.

Survivors include her husband, Ted Buras; children, Kenneth Wilder and his wife, Michelle, David Buras and his wife, Lynde, Kevin Buras and Brian Buras and his wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Jeremy Wilder, Aaron Wilder and his girlfriend, Mary Johnson, Joey Wilder and his wife, Monica, Allison Frank and her husband, T.J.; Bridget Buras and her fiance’ Nate Joines and Samson Buras; great-grandchildren, Warren Wilder, Hosea Frank and 2 more on the way; sisters, Mary Johnson and Mildred Sodolak and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or to the charity of your choice.

