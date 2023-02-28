Patrick Benjamin Hammack was born November 21, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to parents, John L. Hammack and Annie Helen Parker Hammack. He passed away in Coldspring, Texas, on February 26, 2023, at the age of 78.

Patrick served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He has lived in Coldspring for over 50 years where he loved collecting submarine memorabilia. Patrick worked for 20 years for both Southern and Union Pacific Railroad and he also had his private pilot license. Patrick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Annie Helen Hammack; brother, John Paul Hammack; nephew, Robert Wayne Hammack; niece, Vickie Denise Hammack. Patrick is survived by his son, Robert Goebel; sister, Carolyn Jacobs; grandchild, Christian Goebel; great grandchild, Evelyn Serrano; nephews, Danny Hammack and Matthew Jacobs; numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Service is scheduled foe Friday, March 3, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 10am with Bro. McCauley Austin, Bro. Jose Delgado, and Bro. David Moore officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, PO BOX 338 Cleveland, Texas 77327.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

