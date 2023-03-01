John Willis Herndon, Jr. was born February 28, 1934 in Houston, Texas to parents, John Willis Herndon, Sr. and Mable Moormon Herndon. He passed away in Porter, Texas on February 24, 2023, at the age of 88.

John started out working as a bank teller and worked his way up to become the Banking Department President of Farmers State Bank. He then started his company, JH General Contracting Inc. and was over development of golf courses, subdivisions and road projects. John was an avid hunter, especially fox hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, photography and especially loved his Houston Astros.

He was a family man and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. He was a long time member of Cleveland Methodist Church and Atascocita Methodist Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mable Herndon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Dolly Herndon; son, Randy Herndon and wife Cindy; daughter, Nanette Lynch and husband Rob; sister, JoAnn Thomas and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Jennifer McMahan and husband Donnie, Chris Herndon, Kristen Herndon and husband Jason, Whitney Parrish and husband Paul, Kayla DeLange and husband Ryan; great grandchildren, Camron and Cadie McMahan, Eli Herndon, Devon, Jordan, and Emily Beaty, Sebastian, Alexa, and Matt Parrish, Luca DeLange; nieces, Liz Harris and husband Michael, Rebecca Harris and husband James; great niece, Abigail Harris.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in the Montague Cemetery at 11am with Senior Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to the caregivers at Plantation Assisted Living in Porter, who loved him well.

