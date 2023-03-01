Valerie Kaye Reynolds, 65, of Huffman, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, in Huffman. She was born April 8, 1957, in San Antonio, to her late parents, Dale Albright and Mary Ford Albright.

Valerie was a member of First Baptist Church in Huffman, longtime resident of Huffman and a retired Special Education teacher from the Huffman Independent School District.

Mrs. Reynolds graduated from Levelland High School and Sam Houston State University. She married the love of her life and they were married for 42 years. Her greatest desire was to have a family. She had two children Leah Danielle and John David. She stayed home with them until they started school and then she started her career. She taught children with special needs for 26 years. She always said that God gave her a life that was blessed beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John David Reynolds; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy Jack and Ann Reynolds; niece, Tori Albright and a nephew, Jordan Winkler.

Survivors include her husband, John Reynolds; daughter, Leah Reynolds Kesseler and her husband, Stephen; sister, Susan Elsenbrock and her husband, David; brother, Travis Albright and his wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Madison Reynolds, Marshall Allbritton and Kendall Allbritton; daughter-in-law, Jessica Young and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Huffman with Dr. David Miller, Senior Pastor Mike Martin and Rev. Robert Copeland officiating. Burial Will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Kesseler, Cole Elsenbrock, Tate Albright, Jacob Reynolds, Jarrod Wiggins and John Miller.

To view her online obituary, or post a comment to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

