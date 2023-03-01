Sherry Earlyne Hudman of Tarkington Prairie passed away at her home on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the age of 72. Sherry was born on August 21, 1950 in Baytown, Texas to parents Oliver and Carrie Welch. She attended school in Baytown and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1968. She would marry the love of her life, Troy Hudman, on March 15th of that same year and together they would go on to have three boys – Darrian, DeWayne and Douglas. Sherry was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she had a passion for teaching. She attended Sam Houston State University and in 1998 earned her teaching degree. She taught at Tarkington ISD for 16 years and retired in 2014. She then opened “Little Lambs” a parent’s day out preschool where she taught little ones for the next 9 years. Outside of school, she also taught at church. She led Missionettes for 45 years and served as Sectional Missionette Coordinator. She gave piano lessons and played at Hi-Way Tabernacle.

Sherry was a teacher through and through and she blessed the lives of so many. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be missed more than words could ever describe.

She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Carrie Welch. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 55 years, Troy Hudman; sons Darrian Hudman, DeWayne Hudman and wife Kathryn, Douglas Hudman and wife Angela; grandchildren Micah, Brooke, Karson, Karlie, and Kade Hudman, Carrie Lilly and husband James, Tori, Promise, and Isaiah Hudman; great granddaughter Oaklynn Hudman; brother Ronnie Welch and wife Karen; sister Patricia Colston and husband Ron.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Hi-Way Tabernacle Assembly of God in Tarkington. She will be laid to rest in Ryan Cemetery.

