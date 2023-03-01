Mary Catherine Racki passed away peacefully at the age of 93 years old on February 23, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Rye, Texas, she received a Master’s Degree from Sam Houston University and returned home to assist in managing the family’s personal business, as well as that of the Racki Lumber Company.

She lived a life of service and devotion to her family, her friends, and her community, guided by her faith in God and her love for His creation.

She is preceded in death by her father, P. A. Racki, her mother, Gertrude E. Racki, and her brother, Raymond David Racki, and is survived solely by her Grand Nephews, Stephen Chase Townsend and David Hunter Townsend, Grand Niece and namesake, Caitlin Mary Townsend, and Great Grand Nephews, William Hunter Townsend, and Daniel Sawyer Townsend.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 3rd at Allison Funeral Home in Liberty, Texas, with visitation beginning at 11 am.

