Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023:

Dominy, Tommy Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)

Moss, Ashley Nicole – Criminal Mischief

Sikes, Ty Hunter – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bail Jumping

Elledge, Cullen Brant – Indecency With a Child/Sexual Contact (no mugshot)

Meadows, Travis Clint – Theft

Johnson, Elmo Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Quimby, James Fredrick – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

