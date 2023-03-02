Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023:
- Dominy, Tommy Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
- Moss, Ashley Nicole – Criminal Mischief
- Sikes, Ty Hunter – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bail Jumping
- Elledge, Cullen Brant – Indecency With a Child/Sexual Contact (no mugshot)
- Meadows, Travis Clint – Theft
- Johnson, Elmo Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Quimby, James Fredrick – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon