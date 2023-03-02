Sharon Moffett, 67, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. She was born on Sunday, July 10, 1955, in Houston, Texas to Kenneth and Helen (Purser) Benefield, both of whom have preceded her in death. Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Moffett, sister, Angela Shuptrine. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Sarah Jackson, Melissa McGuffin, and husband Eddie, Katie Alford, and husband J.C.; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

