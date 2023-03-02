Lee Charles Taylor Sr., 95, of Old River, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty, Texas. Lee was born on December 10, 1927, to the late Lee Roy Taylor and Elsie Fregia in Liberty, Texas. Lee was a retired oilfield driller for Big 6 Drilling Company serving 26 years. He was a true old-time cowboy. He was a faithful servant to the Lord and his family. He will be missed by all who loved him.



Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy Taylor and Elsie Fregia; his loving wife Iris Muriel Taylor; sons, James Roy “Jimmy” Taylor, and Lee Charles Taylor Jr.



Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Darnell Taylor Shaw and husband Ray of Hemphill, Texas, Brenda Taylor Fondon of Daisetta, Texas, Glenda Shannon of Hull, Texas, Debbie Faircloth of Old River, Texas; sons, Charles Garland Taylor of Hardin, Texas, Buster Hudspeth and wife Carol of Thicket, Texas, Clifton Fregia and wife Tonya of Old River, Texas; many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, 2:00 pm at Cooke Memorial Cemetery, 1906 Lakeland Dr. Liberty, Texas 775875 with Sister Patti Atkins officiating.

