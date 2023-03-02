Alvin Goff passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the age of 79. He was born on March 17, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Alvie and Edna Cates Goff.

Al was married for 48 years to Sherry Mattmiller Goff, they have lived in Dayton, Texas, for over 40 years. They were blessed to be the parents of two sons, Micah and Kaleb. Al worked for over 20 years as a commercial electrician for Wolfenson Electric and another 20 years as a terminal operator for GATX, which later became Kinder-Morgan and after retirement, went back to work for Bayou Electric. Al enjoyed many sports, especially golf and hunting. He developed many friendships through his love for golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Edna Goff, brother, Lowell Ray Goff, and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Goff, sons, Micah Goff and wife Mindy, and Kaleb Goff, his grandchildren Aubrey, Isaac, Molly and Landrey Goff, all of Dayton, his brothers, Johnny Goff and wife Arlene, of Wichita Falls, Texas and Larry Goff and wife, Jeannie of Burkburnett, Texas, his aunt, Pauline Cavel of Burlinson, Texas and uncle, Alfred Cates, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Much appreciation is given to Betty Marshall and her team at Fairy’s Landing Assistive Living Center who took care of and loved Al the last months of his life.

Services will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, on Friday, March 3, 2023 with visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and the service following at 11:00. There will be no graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital online at LovetotheRescue.org.

