Sharon Rose Mercer was born March 8, 1946 in Zwolle, Louisiana. She passed away February 27, 2023 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 76.

Sharon worked as a nurse and she loved to crochet, and read books. She loved being at home and watching her soap operas. The most important thing in her life was her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

Sharon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Eloise Babin; daughter, Kattie Woolery; granddaughter, Tina Mize; brother, Roger Patrick.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Prickett and husband Michael and Sheila Creel and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Travis Mize, and Steven Mize and wife Pam; great grandchildren, Jordon Mize, Hailey Mize, Kyra Snell, Duston Dixon, Samantha Woods, Joseph Kelley, David Kelley; and great great grandchildren Sheldon, Adalynn, Jameson, and Aya.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10am in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

