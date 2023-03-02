Liberty library offering free adult computer classes

The Liberty Municipal Library will offer free adult computer classes at the library this spring. Volunteer instructor Ann Rogers will teach the classes, which will include Beginning Computer, Installing and Using a Printer, Microsoft Word, Certificates and Greeting Cards, Basics of PowerPoint, Basics of the Internet, and Laptop Tips. The classes will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on designated days, and students may sign up now at the information desk.

Beginning Computer will be held on March 7, 8 and 9. This class is for the true beginner. Students will learn parts of a desktop computer and how software works, how to open and close programs, use a mouse and a flash drive, and introductory word processing. There are no prerequisites for this class and students will need to attend all sessions.

Installing and Using a Printer will be held on Wednesday March 22. Students will need to know their home computer’s operating system and will learn how to choose and install a printer, save on ink, select correct paper sizes, and print pictures and greeting cards.

Microsoft Word will be offered on Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29. Students must have basic computer skills. Topics will include formatting documents, choosing borders and fonts, inserting clipart, cut and paste and more.

Certificates and Greeting Cards will be held on Wednesday April 12. Students must have mastered basic computer skills and terminology.

Basics of PowerPoint will be held on Wednesday, April 19. Students must have mastered basic computer skills. This is a simple introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint.

Basics of the Internet will be held on Wednesday, April 26. Basic computer skills are required. The class will cover antivirus programs, finding information on websites, and privacy issues. E-mail will not be covered.

Laptop Tips will be held on Wednesday, May 3, and will teach students how to choose a laptop computer, add a mouse, keyboard and other peripherals, how to disable the camera or sound, how to use headphones, and the proper way to clean the screen and outer case.

Classes will be taught using Windows XP, 7, 10, and 11 to accommodate students who may have computers using any of those operating systems, and programs are made applicable for Windows 8.1. Classes will be held in the upstairs library computer lab beginning at 1:30 p.m. and class size is limited to six students. There is elevator access to the classroom.

Students may register with Jill now at the library’s information desk. Signups are on a first-come, first-served basis. Since class size is limited and there is usually a waiting list, registered students are asked to let the library know if they cannot attend so someone else can take that opening.

For more information on the classes, please call the library at 936-336-8901. The library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center at 1710 Sam Houston Street, across from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Liberty Municipal Library will provide reasonable accommodation for persons attending and/or participating in this event. To better serve you, requests must be made at least 24 hours prior to the event. The building is wheelchair accessible with parking available on the north and east sides of the building.

