Cleveland cell phone repair store employee accused of sending customer’s illicit pics to himself

Cleveland Police Department arrested a 26-year-old employee of Gadget Cure Cell Phone Repair after he allegedly forwarded a customer’s illicit photos and videos to his own cell phone.

According to Detective John Shaver, an 18-year-old female customer went to the store, located at 426 W. Southline, on Feb. 22, to get a cell phone screen repaired. Shaver said she provided the access code to the technician making the repairs and then went to shop at Walmart while she waited for it to be repaired.

Less than a half-hour later, she began receiving alerts on her Apple watch, which was connected to her phone, after 65 photos and five videos of an intimate nature were sent to an unknown phone number.

Shaver said that raised a red flag for the customer, so she returned immediately to the cell phone repair shop and retrieved her phone, which was still unrepaired.

“These were photos she had taken of herself and sent to her ex-boyfriend. She immediately came to Cleveland Police Department to file a complaint, then went home and started doing some digging of her own. She was able to find out that the phone number was registered to Jonathan Petrushansky, the technician at the store. When I met with her a few days later after the case was assigned to me, she turned over that information. I was able to confirm the same thing – the phone number belonged to the technician,” Shaver said.

In continuing his investigation, Shaver went to Petrushansky’s house in Porter.

“The owner of the store answered the door. It turns out that the owner of the store is the brother of our suspect. They live together in Porter. He informed me that they had reached out to the girl and came to some kind of agreement that they would fix her cell phone for free and give her $500 if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Part of the terms was that they would fire the guy, but they didn’t fire him. He was back working in Cleveland,” Shaver said.

Shaver is concerned the young woman’s images might have been uploaded to cloud storage or an external storage where they could be shared with others.

“The brother of our suspect said he dug through Mr. Petrushansky’s phone and couldn’t find the images and videos, but there is no way of knowing where they ended up,” said Shaver. “During his interview with us, he admitted to it, but claimed he had accidentally forwarded these images and videos to himself.”

Petrushansky was arrested and charged with Invasive Visual Recording – a state jail felony. He is being held in the Liberty County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Gadget Cure Cell Phone Repair has three locations – New Caney, Humble and Cleveland. Shaver is concerned that there might be other victims and is asking anyone with information about this case to contact him at Cleveland Police Department by calling 281-592-2622.

Shaver said the best way to protect yourself from being a victim in such cases is to not take the images and videos in the first place.

“Don’t take those kinds of explicit photos, and definitely do not forward them to anyone else. Once you send them to someone else, there is no way to get them back,” he said.

Bluebonnet News contacted Gadget Cure Cell Phone Repair for comment. A person claiming to be the owner, Daniel Petrushansky, responded to say that he has since fired his brother, though he claims the charges against Jonathan are false.

“He has an attorney right now. They are trying to fix the situation because police did not document things accurately,” he said. He claims that Bluebonnet News should have been unable to post an article about this case because of the non-disclosure agreement; however, criminal charges are public information despite a private agreement between parties.

